38 7th St, Linden, Randburg, 2129

074 471 1979

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/xtBB1i6MSKD2

We are the best garage door specialists and repair teams in the Randburg location. Garage Door Repair Pros has a group in Linden - Randburg. We specialize in serving you with Garage Door Repairs and fittings in Gauteng.

Our professionals remain in your area to help you with your garage door repair or brand-new replacement. We service both house and service consumers.

Jukskei Park Bromhof Ferndale Blairgowrie Cresta Northriding Plus all other places within 100kms of Randburg Based in 38 7th Street, Linden, Johannesburg, 2129, we can help you quick and efficiently. You can call us on 074 471 1979 or email us on randburg@garagedoorpros.co.za

If you have a garage door that is stuck?

When your garage door suddenly stops operating appropriately, the reason for the issue is generally pretty easy to understand.

Here are the most typical problems, give us a call and we can assist you to do the garage door repair.

Neither the Remote Control nor the Wall Switch Operates the Opener. When the garage door doesn't spending plan all when the remote or wall change pushed, it's practically certain the power source has actually been interfered with in some way.

As with many such issues, the most common issue is the simplest one-- the motor system has actually been unplugged. Check the outlet where the door opening is plugged in and make certain the cable is plugged in all the method.

It's likewise possible that the breaker, fuse, or GFCI managing the door opener circuit has actually tripped or stressed out. If you find that other lights or electrical circuits in the garage aren't operating, this is the likely cause, and you'll require to reset the breaker or GFCI or replace the burned-out fuse. If the circuit breaker or GFCI is tripping repeatedly, it's an indication that there is a short circuit someplace in the system-- perhaps even the garage door opener itself.

Lastly, it's possible the garage door opener's motor has actually burned out and is not operating at all. This is an issue that will need you (or a service person) to replace it.

The Garage Door Won't Operate With the Remote Control or Keypad. There are numerous possible solutions when a remote control or mounted keypad stops running the opener:

1. Move closer to the door. It's possible you are out of series of the antenna inside the garage. Modern garage door openers are essentially little radios that run at about 315mH, and a few feet of additional distance can affect the signal.

2. Make certain that the antenna on the motor system is hanging downward and is not damaged in any way.

3. If the door functions fine with the wall switch, it's likely the battery requires changing in the remote control or keypad.

4. Reprogram the push-button control or keypad. The sensitive electronics in can often lose their shows and might need to be reset. Each garage door opener has a slightly different method of reprogramming, so speak with the directions or look online for details how this is provided for your particular opener.

Garage Door Won't Close All the Way If the garage door opens correctly but fails to close totally, there may be one of 3 typical causes:

1. The close-limit switch may need adjusting. Your garage door has set-limit switches that advise the motor when to stop running-- both when it is opening, and when it is closing. If the close-limit switch is set incorrect, it may avoid the door from closing It can also trigger the opener to reverse or draw back up when you try to close it.

The close-limit switch is a precaution that keeps people from being struck and having the door close on them-- it is a required and required device for all garage door openers. Changing the limit switch will stop your garage door from behaving unpredictably.

Different garage doors have different ways of changing the set-limit switches, however it is generally a screw function on the motor unit that is relied on adjust how far the door comes down.

2. The security sensing units may require adjustment or realignment. Near the bottom of the door track on both sides are electronic eyes that need a clear line of view in between them. If the sightlines are clear in between the eyes, the door will close smoothly all the way to the floor. Nevertheless, if anything is blocking the sightline, or if the brackets holding the electronic eyes are out of alignment, the door will stop working to descend all the way. Most of the times, the door will stop or reverse, and lights will flash to tell you there is an issue.

Make sure there is absolutely nothing blocking the sight course between the electronic sensors. Often, leaves or particles can block the sensors; it if takes place regularly, it might be that vibrations from the door in the tracks are loosening up the brackets holding the sensing units.

3. Less often, rusted or damaged rollers can cause the door to bind in the tracks. Replacing harmed rollers, or lubricating them with silicone lubricant, can correct this issue. In some cases the tracks themselves may move or get bent, which can also trigger the issue.

Garage Door Reverses Before Hitting the Floor Two possible problems can cause a garage door reversing prior to it even touches the flooring:

1. Garage door openers have a change screw that controls the closing force-- the pressure with which a door is enabled to come down before the motor turns off. When the door reverses before it even strikes the flooring, this is often due to the fact that the close-force setting needs modification.

The friction of the door rollers within the tracks is deceiving the door opener into thinking the door has reached the flooring, and the opener requires to be adjusted for less sensitivity.

2. Damaged or rusted rollers can likewise create extra friction, fooling the door opener into stopping too soon. Ensure the rollers remain in good condition and well lubed to prevent this problem.

Garage Door Reverses Immediately After Touching the Floor When the garage door right away jumps up after touching the flooring, this too is a close-limit switch issue.

Adjust the close-limit change screw on the door opener motor in little increments till the door stops upon touching the flooring.

Garage Door Does Not Open Completely When the garage door rises correctly but stops short it is completely open, here are the likely causes:

1. The up-limit switch may need to be approached the motor system. This switch is generally a simply touch-lever installed on the end of the track near the motor unit, and if it is too far, the motor will stop the door prior to it totally opens. The solution is to move the switch more detailed to the motor unit. This is a somewhat unusual problem, and will usually show itself immediately after a new garage door opener is installed.

2. Balky or damaged rollers can also cause the door to stop short of totally opening. Check and replace damaged rollers, and lubricate rusty ones.

Garage Door Doesn't Open in Winter In some cases a garage door that decreases simply great will stop working to open, particularly in winter season.

If this happens, search for a screw on the motor system to change the sensitivity of the opener. Particularly in winter, when rollers might get stiff, the door opener might be refuse to open. Oiling rollers can likewise aid with this problem.

Approaches for changing sensitivity vary; so seek advice from the owner's manual for directions.

Garage Door Opens, however the Motor Won't Stop Running When this uncommon issue occurs, it means the up-limit switch probably requires to be moved far from the motor unit.

It is unusual for this issue to all of a sudden happen; if it occurs at all, it will typically be observed when you initially install the garage door opener.

