Olivier Architects
Architects in Knysna
    South African contemporary architecture firm servicing the Western Cape, including Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, George, Cape Town & Mossel Bay. With projects in Johannesburg, we are able to assist home owners nationally, and pride ourselves with being able to give our clients a variety of solutions. Our high end, forward thinking architecture speaks for itself as we commit to the client while still being true to our love for architecture. This commitment has allowed our portfolio to grow in diversity and excell in quality.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Corporate Barnc Architecture and Design.
    Service areas
    South Africa and Knysna
    Address
    TH21 Thesen Harbour Town, Long Street, Knysna, 6571
    6571 Knysna
    South Africa
    +27-443821869 www.olivierarchitects.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    View our portfolio or Contact Us

