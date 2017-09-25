Your browser is out-of-date.

Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd
Architects in Johannesburg
Reviews (1)
    CAD Design
    CAD Design, Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd
    CAD Design, Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd
    +1
    CAD Design
    Kitchen Makeover
    Kitchen Makeover, Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Kitchen
    Kitchen Makeover, Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Kitchen
    +1
    Kitchen Makeover
    Boat Design
    Boat Design, Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd
    Boat Design, Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd
    +2
    Boat Design
    3 Bedroom Cluster
    3 Bedroom Cluster, Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Classic style houses
    3 Bedroom Cluster
    The Falls, Uvongo
    The Falls, Uvongo , Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Pool
    The Falls, Uvongo , Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Apex Zone (Pty) Ltd Flat roof
    The Falls, Uvongo
    The Ranch Gentlemans Club, Rivonia (1997)
    The Ranch Gentlemans Club, Rivonia (1997)
    Established in 2009 by Janus de Lange formerly trading as Men@Work Property Maintenance Solution, APEX ZONE (Pty) Ltd has grown into a 100% South African owned, registered and operated company with qualified Artisans, Architecs, Interior Designers, & Engineers on our excisiting payrol.

     We endeavor to provide personal services and high quality products in the property maintenance & construction industry. We further aim to add sustainable fiancial and non-financial value to all Stakeholders of the company. 

    There are no fashion parades just excellent products, service and results from our friendly staff. 

    Our company is open 7 days a week for your convenience.

    • Architecture
    • Civil Engineering
    • Interior Design
    • Construction
    • Manufacturing
    • Property Maintenance Related Services.
    Johannesburg
    1709 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-798366797 apexzone.wixsite.com/apexzone

    Miandi De Beer Miandi De Beer
    Friendly and efficient staff.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
