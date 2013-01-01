Your browser is out-of-date.

KleanCo Cleaning Company
Building cleaning in Cape Town
Reviews
    ABOUT OUR CLEANING COMPANY

    Exceptional level of cleaning services.

    Founded in 2013 KleanCo quickly built a reputation as one of the leading providers of residential and commercial cleaning solutions. Our continuous pursuit for perfection has resulted in consistent growth each year. Our focus is to listen to our clients, understand their needs and provide the exceptional level of residential and commercial cleaning service.

    Why are we different from other cleaning services Cape Town provider? KleanCo Cleaning company is a trusted cleaning services Cape Town provider. Our cleaning services are affordable and our cleaning experts are highly trained. If for any reason you aren’t happy with our professional cleaning services, contact KleanCo. We will come back and clean the specific areas that didn’t meet your expectations. Nothing is more important to us than your satisfaction. We are passionate cleaning services Cape Town and domestic Cleaners We are professionals in the domestic cleaning and house cleaning business, which means we always stay up to date on the latest technologies, cleaning methods, and solutions for dealing with stains or delicate fabrics. Plus, we maintain the highest standards of business integrity by following local and national regulations and environmental safety rules. We are passionate about changing the way you think about domestic cleaning!

    Services
    • cleaning services cape town
    • cleaning company
    • domestic cleaners
    • house cleaning
    Service areas
    Northern Suburbs and Cape Town
    Address
    10 Canterbury Street Oakdale
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-658923362 www.kleancocleaningcompany.capetown
