Stretch Tent marquees are an option for that right party. Stretch Tents are best for weddings, birthdays, dinner functions and even just to define a location. Ready to conform the most sticky of sites, whether a garden or a large field, a stretch tent is an adaptable preference to a traditional marquee.

Based in Cape Town we service the following areas around Western Cape: Cape Town City, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Franschhoek, Paal, Hout Bay, Simons Town, Gordon's Bay.

We have various shapes and colours to choose from and ready to hire for personal functions which could be matchup with flooring, lighting, heating, dance floors and staging to create the design that you are searching for ... let's look at it.

The Bedouin Style Stretch Marquee is our unique way to provide a relatively less conventional cover. While we are generally optimistic about the weather, we do strongly swear by thinking about the worst-case circumstance.

We have been experiencing an increasing need for a way to cover a wedding ceremony in a slightly different structure to the main marquee. Our chino/fawn coloured Bedouin Stretch Marquees offer the right Solution for this. Sides up or down; you can be secure in the knowledge that any rain are going to be shed without eliminating the outdoor feeling. With the sides up, it can seat up to 150 guests for a function. Our wooden seats provide a visually appealing and practical way to seat guests.

Most ideal as a Party Marquee where the classic sit down formal dining is not called for, this marquee ensures an individualistic cover that will set the tone and provide a magnificent addition to any site.

With its gorgeous flowing lines, it has a very light touch in both colour and design, seeming to hover above the ground it may be erected in a several forms to allow individual conditions. Coming From South Africa, stretch marquees are developed to deal with all extremes of season; it can be elevated summer or winter and can be heated. The maximum sizing is 10m x 15m with the sides up which can accommodate up to 200 people standing. The stretch marquee is usually pitched on grass but can be sited on hard standing in some instances. It makes an ideal addition to our Tipis sharing the same colour cloth, and providing a terrific extension to the covered area

Our full series of furniture and equipment can be used to compliment this marquee including Carpets, Tables and Chairs, Lighting, Heating, Dance Floors and Much More!

South Africa and Western Cape has a breathtaking climate and is best spent outdoors. Why not take your function outdoors with a trendy breathtaking stretch style tent. Get the ideal cover for your special event. Stretch Tents are developed to look trendy and stylish for a day your guests will definitely remember.

Birthday parties Weddings Trade Shows Concerts Celebrations Funerals Engagement parties And much more ...

Get the wow factor with a totally one-of-a-kind shape. What makes stretch tents so distinct is that they can be stretched into a huge number of shapes. Depending on the amount of poles and the area to be covered you can truly let your imagination come out. Don't be afraid to think outside of the box.

Stretch Tents are also known as Bedouin Tents and Free Form Tents. They are often used for functions like weddings, private functions, corporate events and much more. You can 'stretch' the tent into all kinds of fun shapes to make an uncommon setup. This is the main difference between a stretch tent and a traditional marquee.

Stretch Tents are popular because they look very contemporary compared to the regular marquee tent. You can assemble a stretch tent in many different configurations and also in lots of different locations. They are very versatile which has made them popular with event planners and the public who are looking to have a function outdoors. They are also waterproof which is a big advantage.

You can get your stretch tent in a wide range of colours and shapes and even have them custom made to match your vision if need be. Once you add some interesting lighting and deco your tent will be transformed into an amazing location for your event.

Normal tent stretch tent shapes for parties and events 25 sqm (5m x 5m). Ideal for shade and pre-drinks.

45 sqm (6m x 7.5 m). Idea for small ceremony or bar tent/ band stand.

90sqm (12m x 7.5 m). 45 people seated at tables or 70 people seated in rows (cinema seating).

150sqm (15m x 10m). 75 people seated at tables or 110 people seated in rows (cinema seating).

255sqm (15m x 17m). 125 people seated at tables or 200 people seated in rows (cinema seating).

300sqm (15m x 20m). 150 people seated at tables or 225 people seated in rows (cinema seating).

Please keep in mind, this are just a handful of the standard shapes. There are much more sizes and colour combos available to meet the needs of your wedding.

Everything managed: Transport, Rigging and Insurance. All the hiring companies on the Function Quotes database follow the very best practices and have all the necessary insurance in place should something go wrong.

Transport and full rigging to any area within 300 km of Cape Town.

The tents are built before your event starts so that you can have a look and approve or many any necessary adjustments.

You do not need to think about theft, the safety of the tent is the full responsibility of the hiring company who provides the tent.

Hire all the add-ons you need like tables, chairs and deco. Choosing your tent is just the start. Now the fun begins to make your tent come to life. You need to fill your tent with tables, chairs and other decor to fit into the theme of your special occasion.

Here is a list of items you should be remembering:.

Tables (Round or Trestle?). Table settings, knives, forks, plates (What kind of drinking glasses, do you want plate liners?). Flooring (If you want a dance floor or just to keep your feet off the grass). Lighting (Is your function at night?).

