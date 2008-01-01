Cecilia Architects CC (CEA) is a multi-disciplinary design practice that offers services in architecture, design and interior design. We are based in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), but serve clients across Southern Africa.

The firm was established in 1983 as NCA. In 2008, the firm was renamed Cecilia Architects CC, otherwise known as CEA. We offer full architectural and interior design services for residential, commercial and industrial projects, which can vary from renovations to brand new buildings.