Cecilia Architects CC (CEA) is a multi-disciplinary design practice that offers services in architecture, design and interior design. We are based in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), but serve clients across Southern Africa.
The firm was established in 1983 as NCA. In 2008, the firm was renamed Cecilia Architects CC, otherwise known as CEA. We offer full architectural and interior design services for residential, commercial and industrial projects, which can vary from renovations to brand new buildings.
- Services
- Architects and Interior Designers
- Service areas
- South Africa and Nelspruit
- Company awards
- Mpumalanga Institute of Architects—for outstanding example of Architecture—Award has been conferred on Francolin Lodge & Orange Restaurant, Nelspruit—2009
- Mpumalanga Institute of Architects—for outstanding example of Architecture—Award has been conferred on Cecilia Architects Offices, Nelspruit—2009
- Address
-
Cnr. Wilhelm and Ferreira Street
1200 Nelspruit
South Africa
+27-137441113 www.ceaa.co.za
Cecilia Architect’s aim is to enrich & improve our built environment.
Whether we are designing a new building or renovating one that has seen better days, our objectives are clear cut :
Make it timeless.
Make it vibrant.
Make it last.
We use these three maxims as our philosophy when designing to enrich our environment as we challenge the status quo as to how a house, office or warehouse should look like.