Cecilia Architects CC
Architects in Nelspruit
Reviews (4)
Projects

    The Rest Estate
    Boulders Estate
    Bikki Wes Estate

    Cecilia Architects CC (CEA) is a multi-disciplinary design practice that offers services in architecture, design and interior design. We are based in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), but serve clients across Southern Africa. 

    The firm was established in 1983 as NCA. In 2008, the firm was renamed Cecilia Architects CC, otherwise known as CEA. We offer full architectural and interior design  services for residential, commercial and industrial projects, which can vary from  renovations to brand new buildings.

    Services
    Architects and Interior Designers
    Service areas
    South Africa and Nelspruit
    Company awards
    • Mpumalanga Institute of Architects—for outstanding example of Architecture—Award has been conferred on Francolin Lodge & Orange Restaurant, Nelspruit—2009
    • Mpumalanga Institute of Architects—for outstanding example of Architecture—Award has been conferred on Cecilia Architects Offices, Nelspruit—2009
    Address
    Cnr. Wilhelm and Ferreira Street
    1200 Nelspruit
    South Africa
    +27-137441113 www.ceaa.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Cecilia Architect’s aim is to enrich & improve our built environment.

    Whether we are designing a new building or renovating one that has seen better days, our objectives are clear cut :

    Make it timeless.

    Make it vibrant.

    Make it last. 

    We use these three maxims as our philosophy when designing to enrich our environment as we challenge the status quo as to how a house, office or warehouse should look like.

