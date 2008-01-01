Your browser is out-of-date.

Town and Country Projects
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Cape Town
    Crystal Towers Hotel Cape Town
    Crystal Towers Bridge Century City
    Century City Canal 6

    External structural timber design and build solutions. All aspects of residential and commercial  hard landscaping. We work with all types of timber and encourage the use of sustainable and ethically sourced wood. We are a small team that prides itself on precision carpentry with an artistic eye for detail.  We work with architects, projects managers,builders and the client to afford a seamless and stress free experience.

    Services
    • Decking
    • ballustrades
    • pergolas
    • fencing
    • jetties
    • boardwalks
    • outdoor timber entertainment areas
    • bespoke outdoor timber seating
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Surrounds
    Company awards
    Multiple National awards from 2006—2018—Registered with the ITC-SA
    Address
    7975 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-846826641 www.tncprojects.co.za
