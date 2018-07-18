Your browser is out-of-date.

Italian Vibes PTY
Fireplaces in Selcourt
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • New kid on the block - Bianca Lux 12kw pellet unit, Italian Vibes PTY Italian Vibes PTY Living roomFireplaces & accessories White
    New kid on the block - Bianca Lux 12kw pellet unit
    Imported and supplied Thavani mall with tiles
    Imported and supplied Springs mall with tiles
    Selcourt 1.1, Italian Vibes PTY Italian Vibes PTY
    Selcourt 1.1
    Fourways Project
    Selcourt Project
    Italian Vibes are the exclusive distributors of the Palazzetti range of heating solutions (Pellet & wood burning fireplaces) and an importer of quality Italian tiles in Southern Africa, we also source the best locally manufactured tiles, always keeping our client’s budget and needs in mind.

    Our European suppliers are leading European markets in heating and flooring solutions. The organisations we use continuously win awards for design and innovation; these awards include the prestige’s Red Dot and Good design award recognized throughout Europe and the world.

    Italian Vibes do not only distribute directly to the public, but also work very closely with architects, developers & locally trained re-sellers, providing tailor-made solutions for each company and client’s needs.

    At Italian Vibes we always strive towards sustainable and green living, always taking the environment into consideration, by the materials we use, the fuel we distribute and the co2 emissions our fireplaces give off into our protected environment.

    Italian Vibes strive to create a full circle service, advising on the best solution for each client, from the tile specification, to the fireplace installation & the after sales service, warrantee and maintenance of all our fireplaces.

    Services
    • Fireplace supply
    • Heating solutions
    • Installations
    • Tile supply
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Western Cape
    • Selcourt
    • Southern Africa
    Address
    12 Lydia road
    1559 Selcourt
    South Africa
    +27-870010650 www.italianvibes.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Italian Vibes PTY (Holding company)

    Tiles Vibes

    Heating Vibes

    Reviews

    Shangley Mnisi
    about 2 years ago
    Sales Department
    Best Service and Quality Products
    almost 4 years ago
