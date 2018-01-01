Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Absolute Garage Doors
Doors in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Garage door repair, Absolute Garage Doors Absolute Garage Doors
    Garage door repair, Absolute Garage Doors Absolute Garage Doors
    Garage door repair

    Absolute Doors is a garage door installation, manufacturing, and repair company with over 30 years experience in the garage door industry. When you purchase from us you can be assured that all of Absolute Doors products have been tried and tested and all have comprehensive, unconditional, no nonsense guarantees. We offer reliable, custom-tailored solutions to meet your individual needs. We pride ourselves on excellent service and are currently the leading automated garage door supplier in South Africa for 2018, with over 12 different types of garage doors for sale. We specialize in luxury, high quality wooden and aluminum garage doors as well as our own trademarked AbsoSteel line of products. We also supply and repair garage door motors for all of our products, country wide! To get a quote, see the full list of our garage doors for sale, our prices, as well as more information about our company, please visit our website.

    Services
    • repairs
    • doors
    • installations
    • aluminium
    • wooden
    • aluzinc
    • manufacturing
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    #1 door company of 2018
    Address
    Unit 9 324 Marks Street, Waltloo, Silverton 0184
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-128038348 www.absolutedoors.co.za

    Reviews

    Millicent Shai
    Big Variety of products to choose from!
    7 months ago
    lesley cry
    perfect
    10 months ago
    Craig Jacobs
    Took too long to gain access to the premises
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element