Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Centurion
Reviews (5)
Services

  • Leaking / Burst geyser Leaking / Burst pipe Blocked drain Leaking valve Geyser tripping Leaking toilet Leaking / Broken tap Geyser overflow
Price/hr: R650

OFFERS

25% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R456
30% discount on all disabled customers
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R600
25% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria, South Africa
R980
Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)

Projects

    • Geyser supplies & installations in Centurion Golf Estate , Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Colonial style gym OSB Red
    Geyser supplies & installations in Centurion Golf Estate , Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Small bedroom Bricks Blue
    Geyser supplies & installations in Centurion Golf Estate , Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Classic style conservatory OSB Black
    +2
    Geyser supplies & installations in Centurion Golf Estate
    Geyser tripping the power repairs in Silverton 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Bamboo Blue
    Geyser tripping the power repairs in Silverton 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Pink
    Geyser tripping the power repairs in Silverton 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces MDF White
    +2
    Geyser tripping the power repairs in Silverton 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Supply & Installations of 150litre Kwikot Geysers at Centurion Golf Course 0716260952, Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Plastic Turquoise
    Supply & Installations of 150litre Kwikot Geysers at Centurion Golf Course 0716260952, Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Supply & Installations of 150litre Kwikot Geysers at Centurion Golf Course 0716260952, Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Specialists Centurion Area 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Ceramic Multicolored
    +2
    Supply & Installations of 150litre Kwikot Geysers at Centurion Golf Course 0716260952

    Geyser Repairs Centurion 0716260952

    Geyser Repairs Centurion, Geyser Plumbers Centurion, Geyser installations Centurion, geyser installations Rooihuiskraal, Geyser Plumbers Midstream, Geyser replacement Irene, Cornwall Hill, Wierda Park, lyttelton, Hennopspark, Eldoraigne, Highveld, Zwartkop

    Leaking / Burst geyser

    Leaking / Burst pipe

    Blocked drain

    Leaking valve

    Geyser tripping

    Leaking toilet

    Leaking / Broken tap

    Geyser overflow

    GEYSER INSTALLATIONS AND GEYSER REPAIRS CENTURION

    Service areas
    Centurion
    Company awards
    101
    Address
    152 edward street , hennopspark , centurion
    0172 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-716260952 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
    Legal disclosure

    Geysers, Replacements & Burst or Leaking Geysers Do you have water dripping through the ceiling? Water running over top of your the roof? Then you may have a leaking geyser.​ Sooner or later it happens to all of us and usually at the worst possible time!If your geyser has burst, is leaking or just needs replacing. Now is as good a time as any to

    centurion geyser installation is not mass produced but rather a proudly handmade manufacturing process, totally customized geyser control unit that offers its users total control over their geysers. We at centurion geyser installations believe in simplistic total control and easy installation, all our units are "Plug & Play".

    centurion geyser installations has centered its research on the objective of offering a cost effective way to manage your hot water systems. With each unit being tailored to your specific needs, you can be assured that you are only paying for what you need.

    While this technology is not a new concept, we offer smart phone control and a platform that offers ease of access and hassle free manageability that surpasses many other home automation systems on the market.

    As this system is controlled via a home network it is simple and easy to connect to your home internet network and can be remotely controlled with a smart phone with a data connection. This way, no matter where you are, home or out on the town, you can always stay in control of your centurion geyser installations no matter where you are.

    We at centurion geyser installations understand the strain a hot water system can put on a utility bill, this is why we have installed a scheduling system with temperature control capabilities to ensure you have complete control over your system. This way you can be assured that your geyser will always be at the right temperature and only on when you need it to be.

    centurion geyser installations ensures you have complete control, saving you time and money.

    Reviews

    Waverley Electricians 0745382495 (No Call Out Fee) Waverley Electricians 0745382495 (No Call Out Fee)
    quality work geyser installed professionally
    10 months ago
    Project date: February 2021
    frankma79
    Geyser specialists worked at my factory in centurion and I receive excellent service Regards Frank
    10 months ago
    Project date: February 2021
    Martin Martin
    exceptional service good pricing
    10 months ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Show all 5 reviews
