Fabio Lighting
Lighting in Germiston
    • Lighting inspirations, Fabio Lighting Fabio Lighting HouseholdAccessories & decoration Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
    Lighting inspirations, Fabio Lighting Fabio Lighting Dining roomAccessories & decoration Glass Beige
    Lighting inspirations, Fabio Lighting Fabio Lighting Living roomLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Lighting inspirations

    Fabio Lighting, offers the best quality professional lighting applications for any architectural & interior needs.

    our ethos is to create ambiance and mood to any space with the best architectural lighting products available in South Africa. We offer design consultancy for all lighting applications, and supply & installation turnkey service.

    Services
    • Lighting Design
    • Lighting Supply
    • Installations
    • commissioning
    • Consultation
    • Lighting controls
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Cape town
    • Germiston
    Company awards
    Saruq al hadid museum Dubai Middle east
    Address
    29 Lennox Street
    7429 Germiston
    South Africa
    +27-616142013 www.fabiolighting.co.za
