Serene Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
    • Serene Interiors offers comprehensive interior decorating services for discerning, quality-conscious clients. Our packages are individualised, created to fit your style, space and budget. The experience is provided in a way that will inform, inspire and assist you through the process of transforming your home or business to become a unique and personalised expression of who you are.

    Services
    • E-Consultations
    • E-decorating
    • style assessment
    • decor sourcing
    • furniture sourcing
    • concept boards
    • materials sourcing
    • styling
    • paint selection
    • email and phone support
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Pretoria
    Address
    0082 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-716005339 serene-interiors.co.za
