My Carports
Roofers in Illovo, Sandton
Reviews (3)
Services

  • My Carports Sandton
  • Carport and Pergola builder
  • Carport builder
  • Awnings
  • Price of carports
    • Mapshttps://goo.gl/maps/dVnppdcJrLw

    Get your for Carports and Awnings in Sandton 

    Our aphorism is 'QUALITY CARPORTS AND AWNINGS YOU CAN AFFORD' 

    My Carports will place you in contact with the best installers all through Gauteng. We speak to the best master experts in parking space, shadeport and overhangs. Your task will be delivered and set up on time and on spending plan. Finish the to get your rates to perceive the amount it costs. 

    For what reason would it be advisable for you to put resources into a parking space? 

    Secure your auto with a parking space. 

    In the brutal South African sun your vehicle is effectively harmed. A parking space is an incredible technique to shield your auto from the components.

    Service areas
    • Bryanston
    • Houghton
    • Rivonia
    • Sunningdale
    • Bramley
    • Lone Hill
    • Fourways
    • Illovo
    • Sandton
    Address
    52 Corlett Dr
    2196 Illovo, Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-634176168 mycarports.co.za/sandton

    Reviews

    Richard Banes
    Thanks for the Carport we are very happy. If you are in the Sandton area get My Caports to give you a quote.
    over 3 years ago
    Tyran Neville
    Big shout out to My Carports for getting us the best price on our double carport installation. If you in the Sandton or Randburg they should be able to help you out.
    over 3 years ago
    Tyran Bester
    Thanks to the guys at My Carports we were very happy with the pricing of our double carport and the installation went well.
    over 3 years ago
