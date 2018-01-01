Your browser is out-of-date.

DSTV Installations Pretoria East
Home Media Design & Installation in Pretoria
    PVR Dstv Installation

    Get the best out of your satellite TV shows, you need a top quality DSTV installation to make there is always clear picture and sound. If you work with Optimal TV we can assist you with any Multichoice devices, we can perform upgrades, dstv repairs, satellite replacements, and also make sure your dish is installed for optimal signal. Our range of installations includes DSTV, PVR, HD, Satellite Aerials, Home Movie Theatres, LCD Displays and more. Give us a call whether you want to upgrade an old outdated system or, install a brand new one! Contact us today 012 333 7772

    Services
    • Dstv installation
    • Multi-choice servicing
    • Satellite dish repairs
    • Decoder and Aerial upgrades
    • Faulty signal prevention and detection
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Installers of the year 2018
    Address
    254 Stead Ave, Queenswood
    1860 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-742845209 www.optimaltv.co.za

    Reviews

    Danie Theron
    Having met the owners, I am impressed with the knowledge and experience they are bringing ro the table. You cannot go wrong with this bunch
    almost 4 years ago
    Winnie Steyl
    Awesome
    10 months ago
    Lurika Labuschagne
    Always helpful and friendly. They are professional and know what they are doing Excellent service, would recommend anyone to call them for installation or maintenance
    almost 4 years ago
