Beton Haus (PTY) LTD
Restoration & Renovation in Cape Town
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Bathroom Renovations, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern bathroom
    Bathroom Renovations, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern bathroom
    Bathroom Renovations, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Classic style bathroom
    +10
    Bathroom Renovations
    House Fuller, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern houses
    House Fuller, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern houses
    House Fuller, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern houses
    +14
    House Fuller
    House Marshall, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern houses
    House Marshall, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern houses
    House Marshall, Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Beton Haus (PTY) LTD Modern houses
    +11
    House Marshall

    Beton Haus is a construction company, specializing in structural concrete and home renovations. With over 40 years experience from our project and construction managers, we promise to deliver efficient, quality services with precise finishes.

    Services
    • Home Renovations
    • painting
    • flooring
    • tiling
    • plastering
    • skimming
    • cupboards
    • doors
    • steel fixing
    • staircases
    • pools
    • formwork
    • insitu decking
    • Plumbing
    • Maintenance Plumbing
    • Structural Concrete
    • Rib & Block Decking
    • Voidcon Systems
    • Bathroom Renovations
    • Electrical
    • Retaining Walls
    • Show all 21 services
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Muizenburg
    • Kalk Bay
    • Simon's Town
    • False Bay
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • West Coast
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    56 Cleveland Road
    7708 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-662267854 www.betonhaus.co.za

    Reviews

    mamashamina919
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
