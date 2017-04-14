Your browser is out-of-date.

Chic Construction
General Contractors in Northcliff
    100% BEE Construction and development firm which officially started operations in 2012. We provide general building, alterations, refurbishment projects, property development and a wide range of specialized services within the construction sector. 

    We are service providers to multiple insurance companies and are NHBRC registered. Some of our services we offer are as follows: 

    o Assistance with plans and approvals through our preferred Architects

    o Engineering and quantity surveying through our independent teams of engineers and firms 

    o Project Management 

    o New buildings (Residential & Commercial) 

    o Alterations and refurbishments

    o General maintenance 

    o Residential and commercial Complex maintenance

    o Insurance related claims and repairs

    o Drywalling, shopfitting and Office installation 

    o Carpentry 

    o Plumbing and Electrical 

    o Roofing, Flooring

    o Painting and waterproofing

    o Steelwork & Welding

    o kitchens and woodwork

    Services
    Residential and Commercial contractors
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • PTA
    • Willing to travel Nationally
    Address
    5 Bergbron Drive
    1709 Northcliff
    South Africa
    +27-737404208 www.chicconstruction.co.za
