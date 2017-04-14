100% BEE Construction and development firm which officially started operations in 2012. We provide general building, alterations, refurbishment projects, property development and a wide range of specialized services within the construction sector.

We are service providers to multiple insurance companies and are NHBRC registered. Some of our services we offer are as follows:

o Assistance with plans and approvals through our preferred Architects

o Engineering and quantity surveying through our independent teams of engineers and firms

o Project Management

o New buildings (Residential & Commercial)

o Alterations and refurbishments

o General maintenance

o Residential and commercial Complex maintenance

o Insurance related claims and repairs

o Drywalling, shopfitting and Office installation

o Carpentry

o Plumbing and Electrical

o Roofing, Flooring

o Painting and waterproofing

o Steelwork & Welding

o kitchens and woodwork