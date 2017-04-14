100% BEE Construction and development firm which officially started operations in 2012. We provide general building, alterations, refurbishment projects, property development and a wide range of specialized services within the construction sector.
We are service providers to multiple insurance companies and are NHBRC registered. Some of our services we offer are as follows:
o Assistance with plans and approvals through our preferred Architects
o Engineering and quantity surveying through our independent teams of engineers and firms
o Project Management
o New buildings (Residential & Commercial)
o Alterations and refurbishments
o General maintenance
o Residential and commercial Complex maintenance
o Insurance related claims and repairs
o Drywalling, shopfitting and Office installation
o Carpentry
o Plumbing and Electrical
o Roofing, Flooring
o Painting and waterproofing
o Steelwork & Welding
o kitchens and woodwork
- Services
- Residential and Commercial contractors
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- PTA
- Willing to travel Nationally
- Address
-
5 Bergbron Drive
1709 Northcliff
South Africa
+27-737404208 www.chicconstruction.co.za