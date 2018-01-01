Your browser is out-of-date.

Trademen Pools
Pools & Spas in Randburg
Reviews (6)
    • Trademen Pools is is a swimming pool construction and renovation company. We specialize on concrete swimming pools with a finish of either fiberglass or marbelite. Having been in business for eight years, we have a highly experienced team that knows how to do the job. We are open 24/7 for enquiries.

    Services
    • pool construction
    • pool renovations
    • fiberglass
    • marbelite
    • pool pumbs
    • replumning
    • mosaics and copings
    Service areas
    • Gauteng and surrounding
    • Randburg
    Address
    57 Witkoppen road northgate
    2018 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-815370757 trademenpools.co.za
    Trademen Pools have done so many pools in and around Gauteng. We have a long line of references and contented people we have accumulated through the years

    Reviews

    Rushil &#39;s Everything available Rushil 's Everything available
    Very unprofessional and unresponsive, writing this review regretting why did I chose them to do my pool.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: April 2021
    Edit
    T Ndoro
    Great Job. Will definitely recommend
    over 3 years ago
    Nyasha Nechibvute
    Professional and reliable . Thanks for doing a great job. Will always recommend you guys.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
