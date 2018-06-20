Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DK Projects
Home Builders in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Your professional, one stop shop reliable contractor, renovator and more. We offer great service and affordable pricing.

    Contact us for your all office, home, complex renovations

    We offer the following services

    Office renovations and supply of furniture Office partitioning, drywall partitions and more Flooring, screeding, tiling and carpet installations,  Ceiling installations, cornices and more Painting, plastering, waterproofing work Roof repairs, rubberizing, sealing, roof renovations, roof painting and more For faster response for quotes sms or whatsapp 084 9765079  We also do pool construction, pool renovations, thatching and more work

    Services
    • carpet installations
    • flooring
    • office renovations
    • building and construction
    • pool construction
    • waterproofing
    • painting
    • decking
    • office electrical and lighting
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    Plot 4, 183 Beyers Naude
    2188 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-849765079
      Add SEO element