Apex Builders is a Residential Construction Company based in Johannesburg. Builders of new homes and residential developments boasting over 150 projects completed and a long list of Satisfied Clients to go with.
With our commitment to Perfection and our extremely competitive pricing, we offer an unbeatable service within the home building industry, guaranteeing satisfaction every time.
- Services
- new home construction
- Service areas
- johannesburg, centurion, and midrand
- Address
-
148 ann crescent
2031 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-711121468 apexbuilders.co.za