Apex Builders
Home Builders in Johannesburg
    • Apex Builders is a Residential Construction Company based in Johannesburg. Builders of new homes and residential developments boasting over 150 projects completed and a long list of Satisfied Clients to go with.  

    With our commitment to Perfection and our extremely competitive pricing, we offer an unbeatable service within the home building industry, guaranteeing satisfaction every time.

    Services
    new home construction
    Service areas
    johannesburg, centurion, and midrand
    Address
    148 ann crescent
    2031 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-711121468 apexbuilders.co.za
