Families that are building their dream homes hire us to help them design, document and construct their home, because most don't know what the possibilities are while remaining within their budget.
So we help them to visualize and obtain their home with realistic expectations.
Bottom line: We love houses and love to help people to live in they custom home tailored specifically for their individual needs and habits
- Services
- House design documentation and construction administration
- Service areas
- Tshwane
- Brits
- Hartbeespoort
- Middelburg
- Morgenzon
- Dundee
- Pretoria
- Address
-
900 Codonia ave
0186 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-827720576 www.functionalform.co.za