Functional Form Architectural Studio
Architects in Pretoria
    • Oubaai_George, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Multi-Family house Glass White
    Oubaai_George, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Multi-Family house Glass White
    Oubaai_George, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Multi-Family house Glass White
    +2
    Oubaai_George
    Grounded Work, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Commercial spaces Wood
    Grounded Work, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Commercial spaces
    Grounded Work, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Commercial spaces Wood
    +7
    Grounded Work
    Middelburg residence, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Single family home
    Middelburg residence, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Glass doors
    Middelburg residence
    Morgenzon Lodge, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Rustic style house
    Morgenzon Lodge, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Rustic style house
    Morgenzon Lodge, Functional Form Architectural Studio Functional Form Architectural Studio Rustic style house
    +5
    Morgenzon Lodge

    Families that are building their dream homes hire us to help them design, document and construct their home, because most don't know what the possibilities are while remaining within their budget. 

    So we help them to visualize and obtain their home with realistic expectations. 

    Bottom line: We love houses and love to help people to live in they custom home tailored specifically for their individual needs and habits

    Services
    House design documentation and construction administration
    Service areas
    • Tshwane
    • Brits
    • Hartbeespoort
    • Middelburg
    • Morgenzon
    • Dundee
    • Pretoria
    Address
    900 Codonia ave
    0186 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-827720576 www.functionalform.co.za
