WCI Wallpapers Pty Ltd
Paint & Wall Coverings in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    • WCI Wallpapers Pty Ltd supply the largest range of imported wallcoverings including vinyl, paper, paintable, custom and natural wallpapers for Commercial, Contractual, Retail & Residential projects.
    With our sister company, Urban Digital Concepts Pty Ltd, we offer digital printing to complement the wallpapers with a bespoke option for more personlised requirements.

    We have a proven track record of superb service delivery on all project sizes – from multi-million Rand developments to private residences.

    Visit our showroom or our website to view our extensive range of imported and custom-printed wallpapers.

    Services
    • Wallpapers
    • Custom Wallpapers
    • Murals
    • Vinyl and Installations
    Service areas
    Southern Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    Unit 202, Pine Park, Pinelands
    7405 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214656547 www.wallcoverings.co.za

    Reviews

    Angie Grobbelaar
    Beautiful array of wallpapers as well as the ability to custom design your own for a specific space. Love their products!
    about 2 years ago
    susan chacko
    Always prompt and willing to assist. Incredibly reliable and efficient. Thanks
    about 2 years ago
    matthew loveless
    Staff are not only a great help, but very knowledgeable. Superb range of colours! Highly recommend.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
