Pholaco
Flooring in Cape Town
    • Pholaco has emerged as the one-stop solution for all your building and development requirements. They manufacture all types of products and components needed for the construction of buildings. They also employ alternative building strategies and methodologies that are eco-friendly and, at the same time, highly-efficient.

    Services
    • building material cape town
    • light steel frame suppliers
    • polystyrene suppliers cape town
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7349 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215772601 www.pholacogroup.co.za
