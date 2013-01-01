Floka Trading was founded
1n 2013 by Mr. Kalala Tshiamala. The company is registered with the security office board and approved by the private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA) registration Number 2013/026784/07. The company director consist of a person with vast amount of to security and other industries. The management team consist of security bred personnel with years of experience in the industry.
- Floka General Trading Services Pty LTD
- Offers a wide range of services in the security sector
- not only do we provide security guards
- we also offer Access Control systems
- Electrical fencing
- Burglar or intrusion Alarm systems with a professional team of Quick Response Personnel
- external Security Guarding Services
- Internal Security Guarding Services
- Investigation Services
- Alarm and Control Systems
- CCTV and Surveillance
- Escort Services
- Events Security Services
- Gate and door automation
- boom gate
- spikes barriers
- welding works
- electrical repairs and installation .
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and sorounding areas
- Bellevue
- Address
96 Bezuidenhout
2168 Bellevue
South Africa
+27-722554890 flokatrading.co.za