We are passionate about concrete and have specialised in the creation of bespoke concrete.

The end results are kitchens, vanities and other furniture. For the garden features, rills, screens etc.

We also make a range of concrete cladding.

Because our mix design is based on high performance concrete we are able to comfortably work to thicknesses of 20mm and for items such as our lamp shades as thin as 5mm. This make our product lighter than anything else in its category.