SNM Architectural Designz & Project Management (pty)ltd is an established, independent, Springs-based architectural design practice involved with projects throughout Gauteng. We offer a broad range of architectural and project management services for both the domestic and commercial sector. We specialise in refurbishment and alterations as well as new build projects. We possess a wide range of skills and are fully committed to design excellence. We can provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to your individual needs. The flexibility of our team enables projects of all sizes to be undertaken.

Services SANS 10400XA & SANS 204 Calculations

New House Plans

Alterations & Additions

Shop Layouts

Fire Plans

Site Development Plans & Municipal Submissions. Service areas South Africa and Johannesburg Address 10674 Kgaswane Street

1575 Johannesburg

South Africa

+27-817210013