SNM Architectural Designz & Project Management (pty)ltd is an established, independent, Springs-based architectural design practice involved with projects throughout Gauteng. We offer a broad range of architectural and project management services for both the domestic and commercial sector. We specialise in refurbishment and alterations as well as new build projects. We possess a wide range of skills and are fully committed to design excellence. We can provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to your individual needs. The flexibility of our team enables projects of all sizes to be undertaken.
- Services
- SANS 10400XA & SANS 204 Calculations
- New House Plans
- Alterations & Additions
- Shop Layouts
- Fire Plans
- Site Development Plans & Municipal Submissions.
- Service areas
- South Africa and Johannesburg
- Address
-
10674 Kgaswane Street
1575 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-817210013