Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SNM Architectural Designz &amp; Project Management
Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • SNM Architectural Designz & Project Management (pty)ltd is an established, independent, Springs-based architectural design practice involved with projects throughout Gauteng. We offer a broad range of architectural and project management services for both the domestic and commercial sector. We specialise in refurbishment and alterations as well as new build projects. We possess a wide range of skills and are fully committed to design excellence. We can provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to your individual needs. The flexibility of our team enables projects of all sizes to be undertaken.
    Services
    • SANS 10400XA & SANS 204 Calculations
    • New House Plans
    • Alterations & Additions
    • Shop Layouts
    • Fire Plans
    • Site Development Plans & Municipal Submissions.
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    10674 Kgaswane Street
    1575 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-817210013
      Add SEO element