DigiDoor
Garage Doors in Cape Town
    Double Garage Door Automation, DigiDoor
    Double Garage Door Automation

    The Digidoor brand occupies a unique position in the South African garage door and automation industry, as its only end-to-end manufacturer with a truly national footprint, specialising in the production of exceptional garage doors, hardware, motors and electronic components.

    Services
    • Garage door supply
    • installation and automation (commercial & industrial)
    • custom door manufacturing
    • training
    • tech support
    Service areas
    Nationally
    Company awards
    Shell Design Award for “Good Product Design” in 1985; Design Institute’s award for good industrial design in 1994
    Address
    Unit 8, Brasant Park, Jan Smuts Road, Beaconvale, Cape Town
    7500 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219335556 www.hydrodoors.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    As a born and bred local manufacturer and a truly South African company – producing many of our own garage doors, mechanisms, proprietary hardware and components, including electronic units and related items locally from start to finish –  we are strongly positioned to offer a wide range of quality products, supported by comprehensive after-sales service, back-up and availability of product spares, as well as maintenance and service call-outs, nationwide.

