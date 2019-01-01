Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Motama Interiors and Exteriors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Centurion
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Various Products, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Solid Wood
    Various Products, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Solid Wood
    Various Products, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Solid Wood
    +15
    Various Products
    Office Decor, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Office Decor, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Office spaces & stores
    Office Decor, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Office spaces & stores
    +8
    Office Decor
    Interior Design and Decor, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Interior Design and Decor, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Interior Design and Decor, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +15
    Interior Design and Decor
    Kitchen Renovations : Design and Installation, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Black
    Kitchen Renovations : Design and Installation, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors
    Kitchen Renovations : Design and Installation, Motama Interiors and Exteriors Motama Interiors and Exteriors
    +10
    Kitchen Renovations : Design and Installation

    At Motama we are passionate about interior design and decor. We pride ourselves in creating beautiful, yet functional design solutions tailored to meet our clients' needs. That is why we partnered with Novawood (manufacturer of thermally modified timber), to provide the best exclusive, 100% natural and environmentally friendly wood products to elegantly finish off interior and exterior spaces. Products include a wide variety of decking, cladding, 3D wall coverings, flooring and furniture.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decor
    • Space Planning
    • Kitchen Design and Installation
    • Supplier of 100% Natural wooden products: Wooden Decking
    • Cladding
    • 3D Wall Coverings
    • Flooring and Furniture
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    South Afriica and Centurion
    Address
    54 Valley Road, Knopjeslaagte, Mnandi AH
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-827801017 motama.co.za

    Reviews

    tshepiso kenneth
    about 1 year ago
    Lucky Ritshuri
    over 1 year ago
    Aretha Matodzi
    When am ready I will let you know am blown up by your good work.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element