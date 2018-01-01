Your browser is out-of-date.

Kori Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Interior Design for Phakalane Estate House
    Interior Design for Phakalane Estate House, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors Living room
    Interior Design for Phakalane Estate House, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors Living room
    +2
    Interior Design for Phakalane Estate House
    3D Architectural Renderings
    3D Architectural Renderings, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors
    3D Architectural Renderings, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors
    +1
    3D Architectural Renderings
    Bespoke Wall Display Units
    Bespoke Wall Display Units, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors Living roomShelves
    Bespoke Wall Display Units, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +3
    Bespoke Wall Display Units
    Corporate Interiors
    Corporate Interiors, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors Study/officeCupboards & shelving White
    Corporate Interiors, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors
    Corporate Interiors
    Industrial Design Concepts
    Industrial Design Concepts, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors
    Industrial Design Concepts, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors
    +4
    Industrial Design Concepts
    Custom furniture and fittings
    Custom furniture and fittings, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Custom furniture and fittings, Kori Interiors Kori Interiors Dining roomWine racks Black
    Custom furniture and fittings
    Kori Interiors, the Johannesburg interior design specialists.

    We are a full service interior design company that offers a unique service package that encompasses turnkey planning solutions and bespoke furniture that is custom-designed by our product team in the studio.

    How we work

    Our service begins with a thorough consultation with the client to get a clear picture of their vision for their space. We then give them a 3D visualization of their space and the proposed scheme . It is during this stage that our creative flair sets us apart. 

    Our product designers’ create the individual items of furniture and wall treatments, bespoke to each client that we then spec in the final concept; creating a truly unique experience for each client and focusing on their unique qualities and personalities. 

    We are unique, cost effective & creative

    At Kori Interiors, no 2 projects are the same; we believe that one's space must be an effortless reflection of your personality, your personal taste and style as well as communicate the essence of your brand.

    Services

    We offer our services to residential clients (new homes, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms, furniture, home office), corporate (space planning, office layout, office partitioning), retail (bespoke wall fittings and lighting fixtures, display units) and hospitality. 

    We can provide project management during implementation stage to ensure that each project is executed as per the arrangement approved by the client. We work with experienced contractors who offer the highest quality work.  

    How we started

    With over 10 years of experience, our team of designers have perfected the art of translating each client's vision into a picture. Having worked in Malaysia, Singapore, Botswana and South Africa our team have gained extensive international exposure and experience working with different styles and construction requirements.

    Lets work on your project!

    Contact us  or  Request a Quotation

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Space Planning
    • Interior Styling
    • Interior Fittings
    • Furniture Design
    • Project Management
    • Industrial design
    • industrial design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, South Africa, and Botswana
    Address
    The Straight Ave, Pine Slopes AH, Sandton
    2194 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-655020096 www.koriinteriors.co.za

    Reviews

    ctnleya
    Very creative and customer focused.
    over 3 years ago
    Ken Kebatlege Ken Kebatlege
    Breathtaking work and excellent customer relations.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: September 2018
    Sian Kitchener homify Sian Kitchener homify
    Inspiring designs and a friendly service!
    over 3 years ago
