Kgatopele Holdings (pty) ltd
Home Builders in Centurion
Reviews (0)
    Kgatopele Holdings (pty) ltd we specialize in home building contractors. We do all types of construction and property work. Our range of services include bathroom and kitchen remodeling and full home renovations. We build new homes from scratch. Not only do we do basic home restoration and renovations, but we also offer added construction services like painting, tiling and paving etc. We have years of experience and are certified specialists in every aspect. Contact us on 063 204 6042 today!

    Services
    Building service
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Centurion
    Address
    1788 mogo street, Olievenhoutbosch
    0175 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-632046042
