We specialize in INTERIOR alterations

We work hand in hand with the clients and the body corporates We are a reliable and creative team that's always on time We specialize in the following:

-'Breaking down of walls to make your space look bigger

-Rebuilding of walls Walk through -Plastering Skimming of walls for a smoother finish

Painting the entire home or flats the colours of your choice

-Plumbing renewal of your entire bathroom Replacements of geyser

Electrical changing your lights and switches

-Tilling replacing old tiles to new tiles floors and walls

Floors sandering of pine flooring and seal with pour coatings and laminate flooring

-Build in cupboards to your designs and doors

Aluminum closers ,doors and windows

- For more information you can contact us at 0837399722 , WhatsAPP or email : salief116@gmail.com for our services and quotations