Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BUILDING SERVICES
Restoration & Renovation in Capetown
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We specialize in INTERIOR alterations 

    We work hand in hand with the clients and the body corporates We are a reliable and creative team that's always on time We specialize in the following:

    -'Breaking down of walls to make your space look bigger

    -Rebuilding of walls Walk through -Plastering Skimming of walls for a smoother finish

    Painting the entire home or flats the colours of your choice

    -Plumbing renewal of your entire bathroom Replacements of geyser

    Electrical changing your lights and switches

    -Tilling replacing old tiles to new tiles floors and walls

    Floors sandering of pine flooring and seal with pour coatings and laminate flooring

    -Build in cupboards to your designs and doors

    Aluminum closers ,doors and windows

    - For more information you can contact us at 0837399722 , WhatsAPP or email : salief116@gmail.com for our services and quotations

    Services
    Building industry
    Service areas
    Cape Town and CapeTown
    Address
    7808 Capetown
    South Africa
    +27-837399722
    Legal disclosure

    We specialize in INTERIOR alterations 

    We work hand in hand with the clients and the body corporates We are a reliable and creative team that's always on time We specialize in the following:

    -'Breaking down of walls to make your space look bigger

    -Rebuilding of walls Walk through -Plastering Skimming of walls for a smoother finish

    Painting the entire home or flats the colours of your choice

    -Plumbing renewal of your entire bathroom Replacements of geyser

    Electrical changing your lights and switches

    -Tilling replacing old tiles to new tiles floors and walls

    Floors sandering of pine flooring and seal with pour coatings and laminate flooring

    -Build in cupboards to your designs and doors

    Aluminum closers ,doors and windows

    - For more information you can contact us at 0837399722 , WhatsAPP or email : salief116@gmail.com for our services and quotations

      Add SEO element