Going Contemporary Urban Furniture Online
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
    Contemporary Headboard with Pedestals, Going Contemporary Urban Furniture Online
    Contemporary Headboard with Pedestals

    GOING CONTEMPORARY Urban Furniture is a fresh new online store, operating from Stellenbosch in Cape Town. The company is established by Architectural Professionals with more than 25 years of experience in Architecture, Interior and Furniture Design.

    Working towards sustaining our local economy, on offer is a unique experience of modern décor with Local Pride, collaborating with Cape Town based established furniture manufacturers to develop our exciting new range of contemporary wall-mounted furniture, which will be delivered to you in knock down components with simple instructions for easy DIY assembly and installation.

    Service areas
    SOUTH AFRICA
    Address
    Bosmans Crossing
    7600 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-827786897 goingcontemporary.co.za
