Bem-Co Holdings
General Contractors in Kempton Park, Johannesburg
Projects

    • Paving , Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Paving , Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Paving , Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    +9
    Paving
    Waterproofing of a residential house slab roof in Serengeti Surburbs, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Waterproofing of a residential house slab roof in Serengeti Surburbs, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Waterproofing of a residential house slab roof in Serengeti Surburbs, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    +3
    Waterproofing of a residential house slab roof in Serengeti Surburbs
    Swimming Pools Construction, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Swimming Pools Construction, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Swimming Pools Construction, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    +8
    Swimming Pools Construction
    Painting of a big Residential House in Serengeti Surbubs, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Painting of a big Residential House in Serengeti Surbubs, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Painting of a big Residential House in Serengeti Surbubs, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    +7
    Painting of a big Residential House in Serengeti Surbubs
    Building A Residential House, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Building A Residential House, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    Building A Residential House, Bem-Co Holdings Bem-Co Holdings
    +5
    Building A Residential House

    Bem-Co Holdings (Pty) Ltd is a premier construction and renovation company in South Africa, currently serving Gauteng, Limpopo and surrounding areas. We pride ourselves on combining vast, leading edge construction skills and knowledge with extremely competitive economies of scale resulting in low costs for our clients. Our clients always enjoy peace of mind that comes from our time-honored integrity, exceptional service and our commitment to quality construction.

     Bem-Co Holdings (Pty) Ltd is made up of proficient experts in different but related fields of construction. As a team united for a common cause, we do specialise in;  building , project management, painting, paving, road construction, swimming pools, waterproofing, damp proofing, drainage systems, plumbing, thatching, ceilings and electrical installations.

     The company has been engaged in several successful projects and is determined to procure projects at competitive pricing, deliver quality work and demonstrate our commitment to customer satisfaction at all times. We do believe that continuous innovation and improvement in the construction industry is now a necessity so as to meet customer demands and to always deliver services beyond expectation.

    Services
    • building
    • project management
    • painting
    • paving
    • road construction
    • swimming pools
    • waterproofing
    • damp proofing
    • drainage systems
    • plumbing
    • thatching
    • ceilings and electrical installations.
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Limpompo
    • Mpumalanga and others
    • Kempton Park
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    21 Margaret Street, Markem Building, Kempton Park Central
    1632 Kempton Park, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-634786109
