Johannesburg Painters
Painters in Roodepoort
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Painting
  • Damp treatment Waterproofing

Projects

    House Painting Project

    Our Johannesburg painters are the single solution providers you are looking for; we offer cost effective painting jobs that you need. Having the best quality paint along with a wide range of colors, materials, designs and textures to choose from, puts us on top of the competition. We always deliver perfect results for all your demands at the end of the day. Our services range from simple touch ups to whole interior and exterior painting. When handling tasks like roof and exterior painting, you need a professional who will put to consideration factors that might affect the outcome of the painting and its durability. We have a good reputation when it comes to our clients and most importantly, we are fully certified to meet all your painting requirements. For any paint or decorating jobs, inquiries or quotations call us on 087 551 0507.

    Service areas
    • Fourways
    • Northcliff
    • Randburg
    • Randpark Ridge
    • Roodepoort
    • Sandton
    • Sunninghill
    • Bryanston
    Address
    8577 Moldavia St
    2188 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-875510507 www.johannesburg-painters.com
