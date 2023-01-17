Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
Restoration & Renovation in Kempton Park
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Renovation, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    Renovation, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    Renovation
    Mafikeng, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    Mafikeng
    Germiston, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    Germiston, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    Germiston, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    +2
    Germiston
    Converting old house to modern style, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    Converting old house to modern style, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    Converting old house to modern style, MapCon Enterprise pty ltd MapCon Enterprise pty ltd
    +2
    Converting old house to modern style
    Services
    home builder and Renovations
    Service areas
    Gauteng and kempton park
    Company awards
    Seda construction, NHBRC, CIDB
    Address
    68 Rigger road
    1619 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-813265182 www.mapconenterprise.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    PSM Tech AluGlass employs a hands‐on philosophy both on the job and in the office, by staffing every project with a qualified project manager. Our employees are the foundation of the company, which receive an on-going training for better performance on activity offered. Our dynamic team plays vital roles in making the success and the value of the company in terms of satisfying the requirement of our clients. Their need to trust a contractor allows them to feel comfortable with slightly higher than average price

    Reviews

    moleboheng Borephe
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element