Qingzhou Reachfly Environment Technology Co., Ltd is a modern sci-tech entity, combining new energy-saving building materials producing, technology researching and developing, production line equipment manufacturing, scientific research promoting and construction installation together. Reachfly mainly provides new green assembly lightweight wall panels, the metal embossed insulated decorative panel (exterior wall panels), the metal insulated decorative panel (interior wall panels), various light steel prefabricated housing, trailer coach (movable guard, sentry box, toilet), all kinds of new green environmental metal plate ( GI, PPGI, PPGL, printing plate, film face plywood) and a complete set of production line equipment ( GI/GL production line, PPGI/PPGL production line, PPGI/PPGL with printing production line, film face plywood production line, and interior & exterior decorative wall panel production line).