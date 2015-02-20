Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HR Designs
Architects in Bloemfontein
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House Liebenberg, HR Designs HR Designs Country house
    House Liebenberg

    Our focus is architecture and interior design that require high levels of innovation, detail, quality and we aim to activate our client’s lives through thorough attention to imaginative and intelligent solutions geared at their specific requirements from the inception of ideas to realities.

    The firm has grown steadily since its inception in 1997 with a focus on building a team of home-grown talent.

    My ideal clients are not necessarily those with the largest budgets.I find it more important that clients should have an appreciation for my talent, allowing me the opportunity to help them to the best of my potential.

    We offer a full range of Architectural services:

    • Survey and measuring of existing buildings
    • Redraw of existing plans
    • Concept design
    • Final design
    • Construction drawings and details
    • Council submissions and approvals
    • Plan assist
    • Project and sample sourcing
    • Project management
    • Building Inspector services
    • Consultation service
    Services
    ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
    Service areas
    Free State and Bloemfontein
    Address
    39 Van Zyl Street
    9400 Bloemfontein
    South Africa
    +27-832741896 www.hrdesigns.co.za

    Reviews

    Rico Dewet Van Rooyen
    over 1 year ago
      Add SEO element