The Creative Axis Free State &amp; Northern Cape
Architects in Bloemfontein
Projects

    Our Collection, The Creative Axis Free State & Northern Cape The Creative Axis Free State & Northern Cape Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Our Collection

    “Everything we do we do beautifully!” 

    We strive for the highest level of quality in all things.

    The architecture we produce comes from a detailed understanding of the functions they must fulfill, the conditions they have to provide, and the materials from which they are constructed. This understanding is directly translated into form and function. We design buildings and environments that work, inspire people and transform communities. Through careful evaluation of relevant opportunities, inspired ideas will drive a good design to something that is extraordinary, challenging, and completely unique. Everything we produce from urban spaces to buildings characterized by its unique aesthetic appeal, as innovative as our designs are, they often evoke excitement and are always precisely turned to requirements of the client

    Services
    • Architectural and Interior design
    • Commercial Healthcare
    • Transportation
    • Retail
    • Shopping Centers
    • Department Stores
    • Education
    • Residential
    • Space Planning and Industrial.
    Service areas
    • Free State and Northern Cape
    • Bloemfontein
    Company awards
    • Award of excellence from SAIA
    • GIfA Merit Award,
    • SAPOA Green Innovation Stand
    • SAPOA Overall Heritage Award
    • SAPOA Overall Transformation Award.
    Address
    34 Dauphine Street
    9301 Bloemfontein
    South Africa
    +27-664835748 www.creativeaxis.co.za
    “A global leader in design, integrating sustainability and technology to create innovative architecture”

