Tailored Flooring Solutions
Flooring in Anlinne
Reviews (2)
    • We are the One Stop Flooring Solution specialists. We do sell all of the best graded flooring solutions for DIY purposes and do, do provisional installations of all of our products as well. We do sell all of the best brand at better prices than your local DIY store. We do back the sales with good experience in the flooring industry
    Services
    • Epoxy
    • Polyurethane
    • Vinyl
    • Laminated
    • Engineered Wood
    • Bamboo
    • Cemcrete
    • Polished Concrete
    • Stained Concrete
    • Carpets
    • Tiles
    • Inter Locking Rubber
    • Playground rubber
    • Deking
    • Paving
    • Stone Carpets
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • North West Province
    • Limpopo and Mapumalanga
    • Anlinne
    Address
    21 Rosemary Street Anlinn
    Pretoria Anlinne
    South Africa
    +27-829404084 www.humac.co.za

    Reviews

    Yolanda Olivier
    The best Service and advice. Charles and Stefan answered all of my questions and concerns and gave me brilliant advice. They have good samples of all of the products and sowed me products that I did not even know existed. They were on site throughout the installation and I will defiantly make use of them again and comfortable refer them to any one who wants new flooring. They have converted my house into a house that you think you would only see in a magazine
    over 3 years ago
    Jarend Cherry
    Good professional service and advice
    almost 2 years ago
