Dry Wall Johannesburg
Interior Architects in Johannesburg
    Reliable Dry Wall and Suspended Ceiling Services

    As the number one drywalling company in Johannesburg, we are committed to ensuring our clients get the best partitioning solutions in the region. Be it in residential or commercial premises, we are very good at identifying the needs of a customer, and customizing the solutions to be in line with those needs and budget allocation. Hiring us means you won’t have to deal with, let alone think about the legwork. We will take care of everything, while keeping you informed every step of the way. Considering we are also seasoned painters and carpenters, there would be no need to outsource those services. Call us on +27 87 551 0801 and get your free quote. Nevertheless, feel free to drop by our website at https://www.drywalljohannesburg.com/ to learn more about the company.

    Services
    • Dry Wall Installation
    • Dry Wall Texturing
    • Dry Wall Repair
    • Suspended Ceilings
    • Built In Cupboards & Units
    • Carpentry Services
    • Painting Services
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg North
    • Johannesburg South
    • Randburg
    • Rosebank
    • Sandton City
    Address
    Lithuania Cres Cosmo City, Roodepoort,
    2188, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875510801 www.drywalljohannesburg.com
