WallPrint
Paint & Wall Coverings in Cape Town
    At Wallprint we specialize in providing a complete custom solution to

    decorating your walls by creating a feature wall that will transform your space completely.

    We Design print & fit for you, offering professional service & quality workmanship though out.

    We service most regions in SA & offer extremely competitive rates.

    Wallprint uses only the best tried and tested products throughout the whole process and offers assistance from start to finish with sourcing an image to the correct resolution for the size of the wall or designing a completely custom made design to meet your requirements.

    Kindly note that we do offer discounted rates for larger quantities and can also fit wallpaper purchased elsewhere.

    Please contact adam@wallprint.co.za for a free quotation or if you have any inquiries.

    Visit our facebook page to view more info on what we offer

    https://www.facebook.com/wallprintsa/

    Services
    • Digital printing of wallpaper and wall vinyl art. Supply and installation of 3D decorative wall tiles
    • block mount canvases Graphic design service. full installation.
    Service areas
    cape town
    Address
    saddle road
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-624021276
      Add SEO element