Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Best Electricians Joburg
Electricians in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Electrical Repair & Fault Finding
  • Air Conditioning
  • Home Appliance Installation
  • Fuse Boards & Circuit Breakers
  • Power Distribution & Extension
  • Electric Hot Water Repair
  • Electrical Certificate of Compliance
  • Emergency 24 Hour Service
  • Elevator Repair
  • Pool Lighting Installation
  • Generator Installation
  • Energy-Efficient Homes
  • Smart Homes

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Quality Electrical Services, Best Electricians Joburg Best Electricians Joburg
    Quality Electrical Services, Best Electricians Joburg Best Electricians Joburg
    Quality Electrical Services, Best Electricians Joburg Best Electricians Joburg
    +2
    Quality Electrical Services

    As the best electrical service provider Johannesburg has to offer, we are committed to getting you top quality solutions for your residential or commercial electrical needs. Our team comprises of fully qualified and experienced technicians who are more than familiar with electrical repairs & fault finding, home appliance installation, generator maintenance, and issuance of electrical certificate of compliance. We are on call 24/7 in case you need us on short notice. Call our hotline 087 551 0630 and talk directly to a professional electrician in Johannesburg. Better still check, out our website at https://www.bestelectricians.joburg/. Be sure to fill out the contact form and earn yourself a free quote.

    Service areas
    • East Rand
    • Alberton
    • Sandton
    • Roodepoort
    • Randburg
    • JHB North
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    16 Standard St, Nigel,
    1490, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875510630 www.bestelectricians.joburg
      Add SEO element