Flair Interiors
Paint & Wall Coverings in Durban North
Reviews
    • Flair Interiors specializes in Wallpaper. We supply, print and install and offer professional advice on choosing the design, where to hang it and how to maintain it. 

    Claire from Flair is passionate about the difference wallpaper can make, and will help you to fall in love with it too.

    Services
    Wallpaper installation and wallpaper supply
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Johannesburg and surrounding areas. Ship nationally
    • Durban North
    Address
    15 Clarendon Drive
    4051 Durban North
    South Africa
    +27-835616269 www.flair.co.za

    Reviews

    Gregor Robertson
    Lovely owner .
    over 3 years ago
