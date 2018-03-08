Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Johannesburg
Overview 10Projects (10) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Eclectic Kitchen With Striking Solid Teak Detail , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    Eclectic Kitchen With Striking Solid Teak Detail , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    Eclectic Kitchen With Striking Solid Teak Detail , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    +3
    Eclectic Kitchen With Striking Solid Teak Detail
    Apartment Kitchen, Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Multicolored
    Apartment Kitchen, Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Multicolored
    Apartment Kitchen, Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Multicolored
    +1
    Apartment Kitchen
    The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
    The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
    The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
    +3
    The Minimalist-Style Studio Kitchen
    High Gloss Modern Two Tone Kitchen , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    High Gloss Modern Two Tone Kitchen , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    High Gloss Modern Two Tone Kitchen , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    +1
    High Gloss Modern Two Tone Kitchen
    Kitchen Revamp - Classic , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
    Kitchen Revamp - Classic , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Kitchen White
    Kitchen Revamp - Classic , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens White
    Kitchen Revamp - Classic
    Facebrick Kitchen with Custom Solid White Oak Table, incl BIC's and Bathroom Vanity , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    Facebrick Kitchen with Custom Solid White Oak Table, incl BIC's and Bathroom Vanity , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    Facebrick Kitchen with Custom Solid White Oak Table, incl BIC's and Bathroom Vanity , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry Kitchen units
    +10
    Facebrick Kitchen with Custom Solid White Oak Table, incl BIC's and Bathroom Vanity
    Show all 10 projects

    Zingana Kitchens has been bringing family and friends together in the heart of the home since 2010. We supply the Johannesburg market with our unique and original kitchen designs and installations, built-in cupboards, custom made vanities, bespoke hand-crafted furniture, custom office fittings, and the like.

    As an owner-run operation, we’re able to provide our clients with competitive value whilst delivering superior, personalized service, as well as sound technical and design advice. My team and I employ a strong work ethic ensuring we produce only the highest quality projects. Our long list of client references and endorsements are testament to this. 

    Our service is design-focused and sees us take into consideration the available space as well as the individual’s taste and requirements. We creatively and skillfully maximize this space, ensuring a workable end product that is effectively and efficiently planned. We deliver practical, durable and elegant fitted installations with the intention of adding value to your greatest and most loved asset … your home. 

    For quality workmanship, peace of mind and a seamless installation process, get in touch with us for a quote. We look forward to adding you to our client family. 

    Emerson Toweel

    Owner 

    Services
    • Kitchen Designs
    • Kitchen Manufacture
    • Kitchen Installations
    • Built-in Cupboards
    • Custom Made Bathroom Vanities
    • Custom Office Fittings
    • Bespoke Bars
    • 3D Renders
    • Interior Woodwork
    • Cabinetry
    • Renovations
    • Home Upgrades
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    • Bryanston
    • Johannesburg
    • Midrand
    • Fourways
    • Sandton
    • Randburg
    • Greater Johannebsurg
    Address
    Alexander Avenue
    2191 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-761537731 www.zinganakitchens.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Our July 2018 Projects 

    Blue Heart Communities - Verified Supplier 

    Reviews

    Sian Kitchener homify Sian Kitchener homify
    Beautifully executed kitchens!
    over 3 years ago
    Edit
      Edit SEO element