Whether you are deciding on your new home ,development project or alterations there is no better way to make informed decisions on the design concepts,finishes,interior layout,garden layout as well as your lighting needs than using our expertise of 18 years in the profession of 3D modeling or Animation Walk-through's to help you design and realize your Dream home before you incur the expense of building to find your dreams have not been realized.
- Services
- 3D Modeling
- Renders
- Animation
- Video Editing and voice overs
- Service areas
- All of South Africa and the International community
- Durban
- Company awards
- Winner of the Stylstryd.online competition
- Address
-
5 Fairydene Plc
3610 Durban
South Africa
+27-735540720 www.3d-designs.co.za