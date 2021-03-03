Your browser is out-of-date.

Pro-aesthete Interiors &amp; Construction (PTY.) Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    • Pro-aesthete Interiors & Construction (PTY.) Ltd.
    ARE YOU LOOKING TO BUILD, RENOVATE OR DECORATE? And if you are looking for a highly reputable building contractor that doesn't take any short cuts - whether on a financial platform or compromising on good quality workmanship?


    LOOK NO FURTHER!


    Pro-aesthete Interiors & Construction (Pty) Ltd. considers itself as the one stop building contractor. And the founder with over 20 years of experience in the built environment with approximately 90% of construction related labour & interior decorating services solutions all successfully managed under one roof.


    CONTACT: Pro-aesthete Interiors & Construction (Pty) Ltd. ON 063 185 1346 OR E-MAIL: lawrence@pro-aesthete-archinova.co.za AND SPEEK TO ONE OF OUR PROFESSIONAL BUILDING PRACTITIONERS / INTERIOR DECORATORS WHO WILL HANDLE YOUR BUILDING / INTERIOR DECORATING PROJECT PROFESSIONALLY. AND WITH OVER 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT YOU CAN BE SURE TO AND CAN ALSO EXPECT TO FIND ONLY THE VERY BEST. WHICH MEANS - ONLY FLAWLESSNESS UNDER CONSTRUCTION.


    IMPORTANT NOTICE:

    WE ONLY WORK FROM LEGALLY APPROVED BUILDING PLANS FROM TOWN COUNCIL (BUILDING DEPARTMENT), WHICH INCLUDE SPECIFICATIONS OF DETAILED ARCHITECTURAL DRAWINGS & ENGINEERING DRAWINGS.


    SO, DO YOU SEE Pro-aesthete Interiors & Construction (Pty) Ltd. AS ONE OF THE "SECRET" WEAPONS TO SUCCESS, PART OF YOUR TEAM TO MAKE YOUR DREAM A REALITY?

    Services
    Interior Decorating & Construction
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    None
    Address
    2 Norman Street, Russel's Rest, Eerste River
    7100 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-631851346 www.pro-aesthete-archinova.co.za
