InnoGlass Technology (Qingdao) Co.,Ltd is one professional glass application technology research and manufacture corporation ,We have a high level of R & D team, is committed to the development and application of LCD technology. Our switchable PDLC film and transparent LCD products with world-class technology;

In the switchable smart PDLC glass film products, InnoGlass cooperate with Korea factory based on our own research and development on the film, we achieve transfer film in China hardening , coating , laminating , plastic folders and other production processes , to achieve ultra- thin , UV resistant, high transmittance, oversized products such advantages ; For the Transparent LCD display,totally innovative products, they can be used for Showcase,advertising,building,fridge door and so on; We will continue to adhere to the technical development as the guide , strict quality control system, continuous research and development to produce innovative glass products application ! Our advantages: Strong technology reseach team;Advanced equipments guarantee the quality of products;Perfect quality products meet ISO9000,3C,CE,etc;Professional management team, based on customers need, design and manufacture products, creating value for customers ;Customer first has always been our service concept;InnoGlass