InnoGlass
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in 青岛市
    switchable glass for meeting room

    InnoGlass Technology (Qingdao) Co.,Ltd  is one professional glass application  technology  research and manufacture  corporation ,We have a high level of R & D team, is committed to the development and application of LCD technology. Our switchable PDLC  film and transparent LCD products with world-class technology;

    In the switchable smart PDLC  glass film products, InnoGlass  cooperate with Korea factory based on our own research and development on the film, we  achieve transfer film in China hardening , coating , laminating , plastic folders and other production processes , to achieve ultra- thin , UV resistant, high transmittance, oversized products such advantages ; For the Transparent LCD display,totally innovative products, they can be used  for Showcase,advertising,building,fridge door and so on; We will continue to adhere to the technical development as the guide , strict quality control system, continuous research and development to produce innovative glass products application ! Our advantages: Strong technology reseach team;Advanced equipments guarantee the quality of products;Perfect quality products meet ISO9000,3C,CE,etc;Professional management team, based on customers need, design and manufacture products, creating value for customers ;Customer first has always been our service concept;InnoGlass

    Service areas
    青岛市
    Address
    266035 青岛市
    China
    +86-18660262952 www.inno-glass.com
