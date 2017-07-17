Your browser is out-of-date.

Gramatile cc / GMT Granite
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Boksburg
    • Reez , Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Built-in kitchens Quartz White
    Reez , Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Modern bathroom Marble Black
    Reez , Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Modern bathroom Marble White
    +1
    Reez
    George Petersen , Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Built-in kitchens Quartz Grey
    George Petersen , Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Built-in kitchens Granite White
    George Petersen , Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Gramatile cc / GMT Granite Built-in kitchens Quartz Beige
    +2
    George Petersen

    Gramatile cc / GMT Granite has been an established company for the past 25 years. We specialise in various projects as per the following:

    ·         Supply, Manufacturing and Installations Granite, Marble and Quartz 

    o   Kitchen Counter Tops

    o   Vanity Tops

    o   Bar Counters

    o   Stair Cases

    ·         Granite, Marble and Tiling Contractors

    ·         Accredited applicator for Ceasarstone

    ·         Accredited applicator for oversize tiles eg: Magnum Floorium

    Services
    • Supply
    • Manufacturing and Installations Granite
    • Marble and Quartz
    Service areas
    South Africa and Boksburg
    Address
    44 Jansen Road Jet park
    1401 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-822973349 wwwgmtgranite.co.za
