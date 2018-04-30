CLC Enterprise was established in 2017 by a single architectural draughtsman in Pretoria, South Africa. In just over a year our company had grown from a single person making small additions to residential homes, to a group of architects and draughtsman doing a variety of new dwellings, additions, developments as well as focusing on keeping our clients satisfied. Our aim is to achieve top of the line architectural services and to produce the highest level of architectural standards. Together our team has more than 20 years of combined experience in residential, industrial and commercial architecture being well established in the residential and council submission market.