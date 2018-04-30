Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CLC Enterprise
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3D work, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    3D work, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    3D work, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    +1
    3D work
    Work from the past, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    Work from the past, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    Work from the past, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    +1
    Work from the past
    Small Carport, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    Small Carport
    New Home In Jo'burg, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    New Home In Jo'burg
    Clothing Store, CLC Enterprise CLC Enterprise
    Clothing Store

    CLC Enterprise was established in 2017 by a single architectural draughtsman in Pretoria, South Africa. In just over a year our company had grown from a single person making small additions to residential homes, to a group of architects and draughtsman doing a variety of new dwellings, additions, developments as well as focusing on keeping our clients satisfied. Our aim is to achieve top of the line architectural services and to produce the highest level of architectural standards. Together our team has more than 20 years of combined experience in residential, industrial and commercial architecture being well established in the residential and council submission market.

    Services
    • Residential Architecture
    • Commercial Architecture
    • Industrial Architecture
    • Additions
    • Renovations
    • Council Submission
    • Plan Running
    • Fire Plan Approval and more
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Guateng and Pretoria
    Address
    191 Ouklipmuur Avenue
    0182 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-823191309

    Reviews

    Katya de campos
    Great work received,reliable,professional, always willing to help ,Ruaan thank you for your fast response and for all solutions you provided for the millions problems i had.
    about 1 month ago
    Kerry-Anne Naested
    Great service, highly recommended
    5 months ago
    Tammy Treleven
    Excellent efficient service received.
    5 months ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element