Art Space
Designers in Alberton, Johannesburg
Projects

    • Netcare Hospital, Art Space Art Space Commercial spaces
    Netcare Hospital
    Maxis Restaurant Revamp

    Art Space holds over 30 years experience in the industry of wall decor. Supplying designers, corporate and private clients with a turnkey wall decor solution. We boast a factory and workshop where all our products and services are taken care of in house allowing us to offer high quality products at the best possible prices. Framing, mirrors, fine and decorative art as well as printing on paper, canvas, wallpaper, vinyl, glass, wood and steel, anything is possible with our dedicated consultant walking you through the process from concept to completion. 

    Services
    • Framing
    • mirrors
    • bespoke wallpaper
    • paper printing
    • canvas printing
    • glass printing
    • wood printing
    • steel printing
    • fine art
    • art installations
    • interactive art projects
    • design
    • point of sale
    • signage
    • vehicle magnets and branding and anything else you may need.
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Alberton, Johannesburg
    Address
    12 St Coloumb Street, New Redruth, Alberton
    1449 Alberton, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-648380133 www.artframing.co.za
