EPR HOLDINGS
Other Businesses in Pretoria
    we are available country wide.we are the solution seekers to the garden installations/services, landscape designs,building plans,cleaning services,electrical services and many more..

    Services
    • Landscape designs
    • garden installation
    • building plans and construction related matters
    • Buildings
    • House plans
    • Civil works
    • Interior designs
    • Swimming pools
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Country wide
    Address
    1166 park street pretoria
    0122 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-784038635 www.eprholdings@homify.co.za

